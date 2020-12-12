Knox has the sweetest face! He is just 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He is looking for a forever home where he can live the life her deserves. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Knox.:

This handsome boy has a face that will melt your heart. He was recently tested with dogs and he passed with flying colors. He's very friendly and loves to play. He hasn't been tested with kids or cats. He is utd on shots, neutered, microchipped and heartworm tested. He came to the shelter 10/2020. He is looking for a foster home or forever home. We can loan you a crate leash and collar during the foster or we have a 2 week trial adoption.

If you're interested in adding Knox to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.

You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.