Trixie Is A Happy Girl [103 GBF PC Pound Puppy of the Week]

Trixie is a sweet girl looking for her forever home. She is almost 2 years old and about 50 pounds. Here is what PC Pound Puppies had to say about Trixie:

Trixie is a very happy girl and enjoys both humans and dogs. She is in a home with a cat and doesn't chase the cat but seems a bit interested. She takes treats gently and has no food aggression. She loves to play! She is house trained and crate trained. In her foster home she's quiet and still a little shy. She follows her foster mom around the house so close that she sometimes runs into her. She has tested positive for heartworms and is going through treatment now.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.