Just like people, animals have distinct personality quirks. Things that make them stand out. Little quirks that are cute, silly, sweet and sometimes, annoying. But, those quirks are what makes them special.

We asked this question on the WKDQ Facebook page.

Here are the answers that made us laugh out loud and made us say, WOW!

Tristate Pet Quirks That Will Make You LOL

For me, the answer would be, the hyperventilating with excitement one who is peeing a little. Or, for my dog Ruby, the one who is trying to run away from home because of the cats.

For Ryan, it's the one who is sneaking cat turds out of the litter box and eating them. LOL.

You can join our conversation, HERE.

