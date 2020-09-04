I have always been fascinated with both photography and the night sky. I feel there is something truly magnificent about the way a photographer can see and capture the beauty in a landscape that the average person may miss. And the night sky? Well, I've always believed it was magical - especially when you can view it away from the hustle and bustle of city life and light pollution. Two Southern Illinois photographers captured both the magnificent and the magical in some incredible astrophotography - the art of capturing celestial objects on camera.

The photographs were captured at an adorable orchard in Southern Illinois. Rendleman Orchards grow peaches, nectarines, apples and veggies that they ship to commercial produce markets across the Midwest and they've been doing it since 1873! A portion of the orchard is also home to the breathtaking beauty of a zinnia field. Zinnias are a part of the sunflower and daisy family and grow in an array of vibrant colors. Located along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, Rendleman Orchards is open through October 31st from 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday and Noon - 5pm on Sundays. The photographs below were taken with special permission as there is no one allowed on the property after 5pm. November 1st - December 18th the orchard is open by appointment only, Monday - Friday.