Taco Bell Eliminating More Menu Items, Including Mexican Pizza and Shredded Chicken

For the second time in less than three months, Taco Bell has announced the removal of more menu items, including a couple of favorites.

Last month they got rid of over a dozen items including: the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, the Beefy Fritos Burrito, the Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowls on the breakfast menu.

I'm still sad that they got rid of their cheesy fiesta potatoes, but there's not a whole lot that I can do about it now other than remembering the good times we had together. Taco Bell isn't done cutting more items from the menu though.

Joshua Blanchard

Beginning November 5, Taco Bell will be dropping Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo and shredded chicken from the menu. According to Fox 59, this is supposed to be the last time this year that Taco Bell will be removing menu items. The company says that by removing these items, it will make room for new innovations.

So why are they getting rid of these items? Let's examine that.

When it comes to the Mexican Pizzas, Taco Bell says that it is part of their eco-friendly commitment. According to Fox 59, the packaging for the Mexican Pizza amounts to more than 7 million pounds of paperboard per year.

Next up is the pico de gallo. Taco bell will be switching that up with diced tomatoes. So anything that you order that comes with pico de gallo will now be substituted with their diced tomatoes.

Then the one that will see the most change, the removal of shredded chicken from their menu. This one hurts because I love their Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt. That, along with Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, and Shredded Chicken Burrito will all be removed from their menu.

As previously stated, the removal of these items will make way for new items on Taco Bell's menu. The company announced a couple of new items that will debut on November 5.

The first of which is their new Chicken Chipotle Melt. According to Delish, this is made with marinated all-white meat grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese rolled and melted together. The next menu item they will be adding is the Dragonfruit Freeze. This is described as "a tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor." You can expect to see this drink hit the menu on September 24.

Now, I don't think that those two items really make up for the loss of the items that we have had to say goodbye to this year, but that's just me. I'm still hopeful that they will bring back their potatoes and I am thankful that they haven't gotten rid of their Cinnamon Twists. That would be a real shame. Here's to hoping that Taco Bell adds new items to their menu that will be game changers.