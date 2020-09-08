Cops Connecting with Kids BBQ Fundraiser Happening This Weekend

The annual Cops Connecting with Kids BBQ fundraiser is coming up this weekend, meaning you'll be able to pick up and enjoy the delicious meat prepared by the Newburgh BBQ Coalition you pre-ordered. What's that? You got busy and forgot to pre-order? No worries! You can still get your BBQ fix and help fund the organization's annual trip to Disney World.

Normally, the fundraiser would have happened already, but was pushed back to this weekend, because 2020. It will happen both Saturday and Sunday (September 12th and 13th) from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m each day in the parking lot of Walmart on Evansville's east side. If you pre-ordered, simply stop by, walk up, give someone working your name, take your food, and go. If you didn't, follow the same steps, except the giving your name part.

The group will have the following items available:

Ribs - $25

Pulled Pork - $20/quart

Pork Tenderloin - 1 for $15 / 2 for $25

Full Pork Butt - $30 (walk-up only while supplies last)

All proceeds from the event will help cover the cost of the Disney World trip which takes children from seven Evansville schools who exhibit good decision making, and are overall good citizens, but who's families may not be able to afford the trip themselves.