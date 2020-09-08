French Lick Scenic Railway Cancels Polar Express Train Ride For 2020

Another annual tradition for folks in the area has been canceled this year. Thanks, 2020!

One of the coolest things that happens in the area around the holidays is the Polar Express Train Ride in French Lick. Families board the train in their pajamas for an unforgettable trip with Santa Claus. It's been a tradition for families for several years now. However, it looks like the show will not go on in 2020.

The French Lick Scenic Railway announced that The Polar Express Train Ride will not operate in French Lick in 2020. This of course comes as a result of COVID-19 concerns. They said that if the train ride would occur this year,

The show that would greet you this year would be vastly different than anything you have experienced. Dancing with your favorite chefs and elves would not be able to occur. Personal interactions with your conductor would be very limited. Santa would not be able to stop and greet each guest while posing for a picture.

The French Lick Scenic Railway said that that would not be the show that they fell guests deserve. Especially for those who come year after year and know the kind of experience they can expect. It just would not live up to the expectations.

According to their release, all guests holding tickets for 2020 should have received an email and will be receiving a letter in the mail with details on the event.

They expect the train ride to be back next year. Tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride 2021 in French Lick will go on sale in 2021.