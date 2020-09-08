The Sign We Need in Our Yard; Vote Dogs 2020 Because Humans Suck

If my dog was running for president, I'm sure her platform would include quality vet care for all dogs, free doggie biscuits and to end homelessness among dogs. Back in the 90s, a dog was actually elected Mayor of Sunol, California. Okay, Bosco the dog was technically the honorary mayor, but if we could elect a dog, we would. Actually, some candidates are using their dogs as a secret weapon in order to get our vote.

If you'd like to show your support for the 'Pup Party' PC Pound Puppies has just what you need. The no-kill shelter is taking orders for these fun yard signs. The signs are just $20 each, and you can order them now through Monday, September 13, 2020.

You will need to message the PC Pound Puppies Facebook page, and let them know how many signs you would like. Then go to Pcpoundpuppies.com and click the yellow donate button. This will take you to Pay Pal - Or Click Here.

PC Pound Puppies