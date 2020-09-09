The Olde Courthouse Catacombs Prepares to Scare w/ Masked Ghouls

It's a question that we've had for months now - Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween? Not if the spooky crew at The Olde Courthouse Catacombs and The House of Lecter have anything to say about it.

Yes, the Tri-State's scariest haunted houses will be open this season. In years past, they have a theme that goes along with a scary movie or a popular pop culture reference. With that in mind, can you guess what this year's theme is? MASKS!

The night walkers and ghostly spirits will all be wearing masks. I can only imagine how much scarier this will make them. After all, we all look pretty terrifying in them. Most of the time no one recognizes me, because I'm all mask and no face. All of the staff will be wearing masks, too, and following the CDC guidelines. Of course, if you have a fever or are not feeling well, you should stay home.

The Old Courthouse Catacombs is located at 325 Main Street. The House of Lecter is just two blocks away at 4th & Vine. Both haunted houses open Friday, September 25, 2020 7:00 P.M.-11:30 P.M.

You can purchase an UNLIMITED PASS for only $25 then you get to go through as many times as you want through both houses the night of!