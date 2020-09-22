Have a Safe, Scary Experience at the Olde Courthouse Catacombs

COVID-19 tried to stop the scariest haunted houses in the Tri-State, but the night walkers said, 'Hold my mask'. Actually, you will need your mask to enter the Olde Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter.

Yes, the Tri-State's scariest haunted houses will be open this season. In years past, they have a theme that goes along with a scary movie or a popular pop culture reference. With that in mind, can you guess what this year's theme is? MASKS!

The night walkers and ghostly spirits will all be wearing masks. I can only imagine how much scarier this will make them. After all, we all look pretty terrifying in them. Most of the time no one recognizes me, because I'm all mask and no face. All of the staff will be wearing masks, too, and following the CDC guidelines. Of course, if you have a fever or are not feeling well, you should stay home.

Masks Required

Groups of 10 or less

Each group 6 feet apart

Hand sanitizers available

Team members will have their temperature taken daily

Win your Combo Passes this week on the MY Afternoon Show with Ross. Be listening just after 4:00 P.M. to play Abnormal Acting. The Combo Pass allows you to go through both haunted houses as many times as you can handle on the night of your visit. *The passes you win will be available for use the next day they are open.

Opening Weekend:

Friday & Saturday September 25 & 26 Friday-Saturday: 7:00 P.M.-11:30 P.M.

See the complete schedule and purchase tickets HERE.