Construction Project Closes Evansville Street For Eight Weeks

A construction project will require drivers to take another route. North Governor street will be closed from East Louisiana Street to East Delaware Street. The road closure is expected to be in place for eight weeks.

This is just the latest in road closures and detours across the city. Frequently known as the River City and also sometimes as Stoplight City, Evansville may be able to vie for a new nickname. Something like Orange Barrel City, perhaps? You may remember the lane closures recently on Veteran's Memorial Parkway or everything happening on Weinbach Avenue near Washington Avenue. And let's not forget the Haynies Corner area either.

Maybe we need to include an orange barrel on the new city flag? Of course, I'm only kidding. Our city is amazing - orange barrels or not.