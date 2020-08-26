Several Tri-State Organizations Will Be Selling Food from Their Fall Festival Booths – Here’s the Who, When, and Where

It was a tough decision to make, but one that absolutely had to be made when the West Side Nut Club announced they would be cancelling the 2020 Fall Festival on Franklin Street due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, and the difficulty they would have attempting to enforce recommended social distancing and face mask guidelines for the thousands upon thousands of people who make their way to the event each day. The decision not only has a major impact the Club's fundraising efforts, but the fundraising efforts of the 130-plus churches, non-profits, and other organizations that serve food to attendees through their booths.

For many, if not most, of those organizations, the Fall Festival is their biggest fundraiser of the year which has left them scrambling to figure out ways to fill that gap. One solution a number of them have come up with is to either open up the booths in the parking lots of their locations, or just bypass the booth part altogether and sell the food their famous for every October right out of their building of operations.

The public Facebook group, Fall Festival 2020 was established on August 19th to give those organizations the opportunity to gauge public interest in purchasing their food if they were to make it, and announce when and where the public could buy their products if they've already made the decision to open up shop for a few days.

The list below shows which organizations have made that decision, as well is what they'll be offering, when they'll be selling it, and where you need to go to get it.

List will be updated if/when more organizations announce their participation.

[Source: Fall Festival 2020 on Facebook]