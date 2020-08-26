Showplace Cinemas Will Reopen This Friday, August 28th

Movie goers will be thrilled to know that they will be able to return to Showplace Cinemas this weekend.

As you know, Showplace Cinemas closed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this year. They later reopened in June playing older films and under new COVID-19 policies and procedures. Later that month, they announced that they would have to close once again saying that with no new movies coming out they had no choice but to close. However, they are planning on reopening once again on Friday, August 28th, and I couldn't be more excited!

Theatres that are reopening on August 28th are:

Evansville South 6 will be keeping its doors closed for the time being, according to Showplace Cinemas' website.

Movies and showtimes have not been announced at this time, but Showplace Cinemas will be making that announcement soon. Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, was one of the first new films to come out to theaters last weekend. The long awaited Marvel film, The New Mutants will be released this Friday as well. Several notable movies are scheduled to be released in September including Tenet on September 4th, Bill & Ted Face The Music on September 4th, and The King's Man on September 18th.

It's nice to see new movies finally being released. I am so ready to return to the theaters! It's a little escape that we all could use in these times. Showplace Cinemas released details today regarding their reopening this weekend. Here's what you need to know before going to the movies this weekend: