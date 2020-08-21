Schitt’s Creek Has a ‘Heroic’ Message for the Class of 2020

I'm glad to see so many people continuing to show so much support for students and teachers, and I hope that those on the receiving end still enjoy seeing all the encouraging messages. It is my sincere hope that the class of 2020 has a better school year than the class of 2019.

We've seen a number of celebrities sending out those positive messages, and most of the time they are doing that as "themselves," as in the actual person, not the character they may be known for portraying. That is NOT the case for this particular video.

Here we see several cast members from the Netflix comedy series Schitt's Creek, led by comedy legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, come together for an inspirational message for those embarking another new school year. They decided the best route to take is to cover the song "Hero" from Mariah Carey. Sounds kind of ridiculous for a bunch of comedic actors, right? But here's the thing - it's actually really, really good. So good, in fact, that I'm not 100% convinced it is really them singing. I'm not prepared to say it definitely is or is not them.

What I can tell you is that a very special guest joins them at the end of the song - a special someone who has every right to interrupt this particular video. Mariah Carey herself makes an appearance, to add her own flare to the song and to say a few words to teachers and students. This is followed closely by Dan Levy, who plays Eugene Levy's son in real life and on Schitt's Creek, fainting from all of the excitement.