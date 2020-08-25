Earlier this month, Evansville Police began a homicide investigation after a man's body was discovered in the 300 block of North Main Street in Evansville. Since that discovery on August 17, 2020, police were able to establish a suspect in the case.

The body found on Main Street was that of Burk Jones. Mr. Jones had suffered "multiple blunt force trauma." Authorities established 50-year-old Steven Nail as a suspect of interest and a murder warrant was issued for Mr. Nail's arrest. Officers located Nail today, August 25, 2020 at a home located on West Michigan Street in Evansville. He was arrested and taken to the Evansville Police Department headquarters for questioning regarding his involvement in the case. It was at this time that Nail admitted his involvement in the murder of Jones. Nail has been transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he has been booked on the charge of murder and is being held without bond.