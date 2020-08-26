St. Vincent ELC Announces Emergency Closure Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus has struck the St. Vincent Early Learning Center. The center will be closed beginning today (Wednesday, August 26,2020) through the rest of the week. An individual who attends the school tested positive for COVID-19 late last night.

“We have been informed that an individual who attends the school has contracted the illness,” Executive Director Valerie Bostick said. “Per guidance provided by Vanderburgh County Health Department, we are closing effective today to undergo deep cleaning and individuals who were in close contact are in the process of being notified as part of the contact tracing program by the State Health Department. We plan to reopen on Monday, August 31st. This is subject to change based on further developments.”