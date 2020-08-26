Keep Evansville Beautiful Mascot Evie Sue Passes Away

Evie Sue Facebook Page

It is with a broken heart Keep Evansville Beautiful shared the news of Evie Sue's passing.

If you've ever been to an event in Evansville, there's a really good chance you've met Evie Sue.  She was a beautiful yellow lab, who always wore a Keep Evansville Beautiful scarf.  Chances are if there was an event, Evie Sue was out there helping to raise awareness about taking care of our community.  She even has a book in her honor called Retrieving with Evie.

This children s book tells the story of EVIE, a labrador, whose daddy teaches her the importance of picking up litter, keeping the community clean and being a good citizen as well as a good girl. Authored by Susan Harp and Illustrated by Jon Siau this book was originally a project of Keep Evansville Beautiful. a community environmental organization. This book teaches the importance of picking up and preventing litter in our southwestern Indiana community

She was a big part of the community, and will absolutely be missed. I've been at local park trash pick ups with her, and she was always such a sweet girl who was more than happy to greet you with a wagging tail.  Unfortunatley Evie Sue passed away on August 22nd. Many on Facebook are asking to keep Evie Sue's memory alive by picking up some trash in her honor.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

 

Categories: Animals, Best of Evansville, Evansville News, Newsletter
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top