What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Kentucky Hot Brown Dip [RECIPE]

When you think of "Kentucky" you likely think of horse racing and the Kentucky Derby. If you're an adult beverage fan, the first thing that comes to mind when you hear "Kentucky" is our bourbon. However, if you're a foodie, you may instantly think of a Kentucky Hot Brown, when you hear the word "Kentucky." This week on What's Cookin'? our friend Patty Millay is redefining the way you think of our classic sandwich. She's serving up a scrumptious Kentucky Hot Brown Dip. Here's how to make it!

From Patty:

It's a VERY late Kentucky Derby but it's finally here so this is a super easy twist on a long standing Derby favorite. I've got a new hat, a new recipe and I am ready to go on Saturday!

KENTUCKY HOT BROWN DIP



8 ox cream cheese

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

8 oz shredded white cheddar cheese

2 cups cooked chopped turkey

1 small tomato seeded and chopped

6 slices bacon cooked and chopped

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

sliced baguettes , crackers or veggies

Directions:

Stir together cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, turkey and 4 oz. (a cup) shredded white cheddar cheese. Combine thoroughly.

Transfer into a baking dish and spread evenly.

Top with tomato, bacon and remaining white cheddar and parmesan cheese.

Bake at 350* for 30 minutes until bubbly on top.

Serve with baguettes, cracker, or fresh veggies.

Wear your best derby hat and get ready for the cheer your Churchill Downs crowd to bring this one to My Old Kentucky Home and Run For the Roses!