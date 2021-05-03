What’s Cookin’? Vanilla Custard w/ Caramel Bourbon Sauce [RECIPE]

I love vanilla and I love a good custard. Today, for our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, Patty Millay is combining both into a delicious dessert that has a fun Kentucky-inspired twist to it. Yep! It comes complete with a caramel bourbon sauce. Here's how to make it.

From Patty:

If you want to feel the decadence of something you created yourself... THIS is for you! This is a whisk intense dish so be ready to spend about 30 minutes with it. This one can't go untouched. It needs you with it and it will reward you in kind.

VANILLA CUSTARD w/ CARAMEL BOURBON SAUCE



Custard:

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 vanilla bean

1/4 cup bourbon

1 cup white sugar

3Tbsp cornstarch

5 large egg yolks

Caramel Sauce

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp bourbon

2 Tbsp apple juice

3 Tbsp water

Optional - sweetened whipped cream

Directions:

Prepare the custard by placing the milk and cream in a large saucepan. Split vanilla bean lengthwise and remove the seeds. Add pod to the milk mix. Cook the mix over medium heat stirring occasionally for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and discard the vanilla pod. Add bourbon to mix and whisk to combine.

Whisk together sugar and cornstarch, then whisk the mixture into the hot milk. Cook over medium whisking constantly until the mixture thickens and just comes to a boil. Remove from heat.

Whisk egg yolks in a medium bowl until smooth. Slowly drizzle 1/4 of the milk mix into the yolks with a constant whisk. Gradually pour the yolk/milk mix into the remaining milk mix over medium heat whisking constantly until mixture bubbles 3-5 minutes. Pour mixture evenly into six 1 cup glasses and chill in the fridge until firm (4-6 hours).

For the sauce, heat sugar and 3 Tablespoons of water over medium high whisking occasionally until sugar dissolves. Bring sugar to a boil undisturbed for 7 minutes until it reaches a dark caramel color. Add butter and whisk until melted. Add cream and whisk until smooth. Add bourbon and apple juice. Cook over medium high whisking constantly until thickened (3 minutes). Cool in a bowl for 10 minutes then chill in the fridge until serving.

Top custard with 2 Tablespoons topping and a dollop of whipped cream if desired. Serve immediately.

If you'd like a step-by-step tutorial from Patty, check out this morning's What's Cookin'? segment from WBKR!