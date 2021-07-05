What’s Cookin’? How to Make Cowboy Butter [RECIPE]

I love a good butter. Honestly, the more creative the better. I think everyone among us loves any combination of cinnamon and butter. But, as good as sweet butters are, there's something to be said for a savory butter as well. Some of the best steaks I have ever eaten were slathered in butter.

Well, guess what? Our friend Patty Millay is serving up a delicious, gourmet restaurant-inspired butter in today's What's Cookin'? segment/

From Patty:

There is a man at my house that LOVES good meat from the grill! I adore him and try to make his every bite delicious! If you're looking for a way to amp up your next cookout or even a Monday night dinner, Cowboy Butter is just the ticket! This is the fastest thing I've made in a long time and is a buttery, lemony dip with just a kick of heat! The whole process takes about 5 minutes but the goodness of this dip holds to the last bite!



PATTY'S COWBOY BUTTER



6 tablespoons melted butter

Juice and zest of half a lemon

4 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon freshly chopped chives

2 teaspoons minced thyme

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

To make the cowboy butter sauce recipe: In a small bowl, combine melted butter, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, cayenne, and paprika. Whisk the sauce to combine. Stir in parsley, chives, crushed red pepper flakes, and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Serve the cowboy butter sauce with grilled meats, like steak or chicken bites, for dipping. Feel free to double quantities if you want more sauce. For a thicker butter sauce, add more mustard. Grill up your favorite meats and enjoy! Okay, I am definitely trying this on the next steak I grill. There's no doubt. But, as Patty shows in the pic, it's equally delicious on chicken. I don't know about you, but I am ready to play "cowboy" and lasso me a piece of meat to butter up. What's Cookin'? is sponsored weekly here on WBKR by Kentucky Legend.

