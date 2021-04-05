What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Key Lime Tartlets [RECIPE]

One of my favorite recipes that I have and make is one for Key Lime Cake. Seriously! Nothing screams spring and summer like the freshness of a Key Lime dessert. Well, today, in our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, Patty Millay is joining us with her own take on a Key Lime dessert. Here's how to make her Key Lime Tartlets!

From Patty:

Spring is in the air and it's time to serve something light and full of flavor. These little babies are just the ticket! The base recipe is so versatile that you can easily adapt it to lemon or even strawberry flavor.

KEY LIME TARTLETS



15 mini phyllo shells

4 ounces light cream cheese (room temperature)

3 Tbl plain low fat Greek yogurt

3 Tbl white sugar

1 1/2 Tbl lime juice

3/4 Tbl vanilla extract

Zest of 2 limes and toasted sliced almonds

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350* . Place phyllo shells on a small baking sheet and bake until crisp (about 5 minutes). Transfer shells to a wire rack and let cool completely

Combine cream cheese and yogurt in a medium mixing bowl. Beat until smooth, add sugar, lime juice and the zest of 1/2 a lime. Spoon or pipe filling into shells and garnish with zest and almond.

Makes 15 tartlets. Serve immediately!

Patty suggests that you prep ahead as much as possible. She made her filling a day in advance and is convinced think that letting the filling chill in the fridge overnight lets those flavors marry even better.

Also, pro tip. Don't add the filling to the shells early or your shells will get soggy.