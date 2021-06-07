What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Summer Vegetable Marinade [RECIPE]

It's summer grilling season and our friend Patty Millay is serving up a delicious, grill-inspired recipe! Now, as you know, it's quite common for folks to marinate meat before tossing it on the grill, but Patty is serving up a delicious marinade for your veggies. It's tangy, sweet and versatile. Check this out!

From Patty:

The garden is planted and I want to be ready the minute my veggies are ready to pick! This marinade is just perfect for adding that little something special to your summer veggies and it won't heat up your kitchen!



SUMMER VEGETABLE MARINADE



1/3 cup olive oil

olive oil ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 3 tablespoons honey

honey 1 ½ teaspoon dried thyme

dried thyme 1 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1 teaspoon salt

salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

GRILLED VEGETABLES

1 pound carrots halved or quartered lengthwise

1 pound asparagus trimmed

2 zucchini quartered lengthwise

2 yellow squash quartered lengthwise

1 large red bell pepper cut into ½ inch strips

Directions:

To Make the Marinade: Set out a 1-2 cup measuring pitcher. Measure all ingredients into the pitcher. Whisk until smooth. (Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for later use.) For the Best Grilled Vegetables: Trim and slice all the vegetables into long strips. This makes them less likely to fall through the grill grates.

Place the vegetables on a large rimmed baking sheet. Pour the marinade over the vegetables. Then gently toss the veggies to coat in the marinade.

Allow the vegetables to marinate for 30+ minutes. (Or up to several hours.)

Meanwhile, preheat the grill to medium heat, about 350 degrees F.

Once the grill is hot, place the carrots on first, laying them across the grates so they don’t fall through. Let the carrots grill for 3-4 minutes, then flip them over. Then lay the rest of the vegetables on the grill. Grill another 8-10 minutes, flipping once. Remove with tongs.

You can use any vegetables you like with this marinade. Just be sure to place the hardest, most dense, vegetables on the grill first to give them a head start. Root vegetables will need more time to grill than other vegetables. A grill wok can be used to make this super easy and eliminates the risk of veggies falling through your grill. Resist the southern urge to cook everything to the end of it's life... these veggies are best served al dente'.

This morning here on WBKR, Patty joined Angel and me to talk about the recipe and how to make it.