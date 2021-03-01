What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Sticky Chicken [RECIPE]

Patty Millay is our What's Cookin'? guest who typically serves up a dish of southern deliciousness. Patty's from Paris, Tennessee and knows how to cook up a mess of somethin'. Today though, she is broadening her culinary horizons and throwing in a little Asian twist. Here's how you make Patty's Sticky Chicken! Oh, and did I mention, it's a quick and easy crock pot recipe. And I have to say. It looks INCREDIBLE!

Patty Millay

From Patty:

I know a lot of ya'll are working from home and you're bored to death with eating the same ole things. If I see another boneless chicken breast, I think I might scream. But this recipe will make you scream in a GOOD way! This is the easiest thing I may have ever made! It's 12 ingredients and that's counting a Tablespoon of hot water! 10 minutes to prep and 3 hours in the crock pot! Easy ingredients, easy clean up and it is delicious!

STICKY CHICKEN



8 Chicken Drumsticks (really any cut of chicken is fine) 3 Garlic Cloves 1 tsp Ginger, Ground 1/2 cup Honey 1/3 cup Soy Sauce 1 tsp Sriracha (any hot sauce is fine) 1/3 cup Balsamic Vinegar

Black pepper

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1 Tbl Cornstarch 1 Tbl Hot Water Sesame seeds

Fresh Cilantro or Scallions

Directions:

In a sauce pan add the honey, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sriracha and season to taste with black pepper. Bring the mix to a boil, then lower the temperature and simmer for 5 minutes (until the sugars have dissolved and the sauce is beginning to thicken). Remove from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes.

Spray the crock pot with nonstick cooking spray and place the chicken inside. Pour the sauce over the chicken and move the chicken around a bit with tongs so that it is completely coated with sauce. Put the lid on and cook on high for 3 hours, flipping chicken a couple of times during the cooking process.

Once finished cooking, remove the chicken pieces and place on a plate. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and water, then pour into the crock pot with the leftover sauce. Mix together well, place chicken back into the slow cooker, and let cook for about 10 minutes (or until the sauce starts to thicken up*). Just before serving, sprinkle with torn cilantro leaves or scallions and sesame seeds.

This is so easy and so quick to make. You can throw it in your crockpot at lunch and you're ready for dinner before the end of the day! I served this with white rice and sautéed green beans! This will be a frequent repeat at our house. I hope you love it too!