Here’s How to Make a Delicious Batch of Chicken Spaghetti
I didn't know this until Patty Millay told me. Today marks her 8th anniversary on WBKR's weekly What's Cookin'? segment. In fact, Patty was our first-ever What's Cookin'? guest and she continues to be one of the most popular.
Patty, who's originally from Paris, Tennessee, is our resident Queen of Southern Cookin'. When Patty comes in to the WBKR studio, we know she's going to be serving up something hearty, southern and delicious. She knows how to cook up the epitome of comfort food.
Today, to celebrate her 8th anniversary, Patty is revisiting the first recipe she ever shared on WBKR. Honestly, I remember this like it was yesterday because it was so delicious and set the tone for what to expect from What's Cookin'? I also remember this recipe because, at the time, she dedicated it to a mutual friend of ours- Bertha Knapp.
Here's what Patty shared about Bertha:
***This recipe is being posted in loving memory of my dearest friend Mrs. Bertha Knapp, gone from us for almost a year now. She served this to her family and friends for years. Everyone positively adored her and immensely enjoyed this dish. In your Honor, Ma'am....xxooxx P.***
Now, without further adieu, here's the recipe that started it all. Our first What's Cookin'? recipe ever here on WBKR. Here's how to make Patty's Chicken Spaghetti!
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
1 whole baked chicken, no skin, de-boned
2 1 lb. boxes of vermicelli noodles
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 can Rotel brand tomatoes (drained)
1/2 cup minced celery
1/2 cup minced onion
1 stick butter
2 boxes of chicken stock
1 1/2 - 2 lbs of Velveeta cheese (diced into small cubes)
salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS:
Patty never hesitates to use a shortcut. In her words, "I'm not into de-boning a chicken!" So, Patty suggests boiling a bag of boneless skinless chicken breasts (7 or 8 breasts). Or you can bake them if you like. However, Patty finds that boiling the breasts keeps the meat more moist.
Shred the chicken with a fork or chop it, then add salt and pepper to taste.
Boil the noodles in chicken stock until tender.
Mince the celery and onion, sauté with the stick of butter over medium heat until translucent and tender. You may need to add a bit of water to extend the cooking time if your veggies don't tender quickly. This is best done in a covered skillet.
Mix the veggies, soup (Patti used two cans cream of chicken because she's not a fan of mushrooms. You could use one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom), Rotel, chopped cheese and chicken.
Divide into two large Tupperware boxes (9x13 or larger).
Drain the noodles and add them in small amounts and mix well until all are incorporated well with the cheese and chicken mix.
Spray two 9x13 casserole dishes with cooking spray and add one of your Tupperware box mixes to each. This recipe will fill two very large casseroles. Don't try to squeeze it all into one dish as you want the cheese to melt evenly.
Bake 30 - 40 minutes at 350* until the cheese is completely melted throughout.
Patty recommends serving with Caesar salad and garlic bread with cheesecake or brownies for dessert!
By the way, this recipe serves 20 people! You can always cut this recipe in half this for a large hungry family and freeze.
And, today, as an added bonus, Patty is sharing a recipe for garlic bread.
GRANT'S GARLIC KNOTS
