I didn't know this until Patty Millay told me. Today marks her 8th anniversary on WBKR's weekly What's Cookin'? segment. In fact, Patty was our first-ever What's Cookin'? guest and she continues to be one of the most popular.

Patty, who's originally from Paris, Tennessee, is our resident Queen of Southern Cookin'. When Patty comes in to the WBKR studio, we know she's going to be serving up something hearty, southern and delicious. She knows how to cook up the epitome of comfort food.

Today, to celebrate her 8th anniversary, Patty is revisiting the first recipe she ever shared on WBKR. Honestly, I remember this like it was yesterday because it was so delicious and set the tone for what to expect from What's Cookin'? I also remember this recipe because, at the time, she dedicated it to a mutual friend of ours- Bertha Knapp.

Here's what Patty shared about Bertha:

Patty Millay Patty Millay loading...

***This recipe is being posted in loving memory of my dearest friend Mrs. Bertha Knapp, gone from us for almost a year now. She served this to her family and friends for years. Everyone positively adored her and immensely enjoyed this dish. In your Honor, Ma'am....xxooxx P.***

Get our free mobile app

Now, without further adieu, here's the recipe that started it all. Our first What's Cookin'? recipe ever here on WBKR. Here's how to make Patty's Chicken Spaghetti!

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI



1 whole baked chicken, no skin, de-boned

2 1 lb. boxes of vermicelli noodles

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1 can Rotel brand tomatoes (drained)

1/2 cup minced celery

1/2 cup minced onion

1 stick butter

2 boxes of chicken stock

1 1/2 - 2 lbs of Velveeta cheese (diced into small cubes)

salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Patty never hesitates to use a shortcut. In her words, "I'm not into de-boning a chicken!" So, Patty suggests boiling a bag of boneless skinless chicken breasts (7 or 8 breasts). Or you can bake them if you like. However, Patty finds that boiling the breasts keeps the meat more moist.

Shred the chicken with a fork or chop it, then add salt and pepper to taste.

Boil the noodles in chicken stock until tender.

Mince the celery and onion, sauté with the stick of butter over medium heat until translucent and tender. You may need to add a bit of water to extend the cooking time if your veggies don't tender quickly. This is best done in a covered skillet.

Mix the veggies, soup (Patti used two cans cream of chicken because she's not a fan of mushrooms. You could use one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom), Rotel, chopped cheese and chicken.

Divide into two large Tupperware boxes (9x13 or larger).

Drain the noodles and add them in small amounts and mix well until all are incorporated well with the cheese and chicken mix.

Spray two 9x13 casserole dishes with cooking spray and add one of your Tupperware box mixes to each. This recipe will fill two very large casseroles. Don't try to squeeze it all into one dish as you want the cheese to melt evenly.

Bake 30 - 40 minutes at 350* until the cheese is completely melted throughout.

Patty recommends serving with Caesar salad and garlic bread with cheesecake or brownies for dessert!

By the way, this recipe serves 20 people! You can always cut this recipe in half this for a large hungry family and freeze.

And, today, as an added bonus, Patty is sharing a recipe for garlic bread.

Patty Millay Patty Millay loading...

GRANT'S GARLIC KNOTS

3 1/2 cups of flour

1 Tbl yeast

1 Tbl salt

2 Tbl softened butter

10 oz cool water

1 head garlic (golf ball size)

DIRECTIONS: Tip the flour into a large mixing bowl and add the salt to one side and the yeast to the opposite side. add the butter and 3/4 of the water to the center. Turn the mixture with your fingers, adding water a little at a time until you have it all incorporated and you've picked up all the flour from the bowl. If your dough comes into order before you use all the water, that's fine. Put your dough onto a lightly floured work surface and begin to knead for 5-10 minutes. Work thru the wet until the dough has a soft smooth skin. When your dough feels smooth and silky, put it into a lightly oiled bowl and cover it with a tea towel and leave it to rise until it's at least double in size (at least 1 hour but you can leave it for up to 3 hours if you're busy). Meanwhile, roast the garlic in a 200* oven. Peel the garlic cloves and put them in a roasting dish and sprinkle with a little olive and a pinch of sugar and a pinch of salt. Bake for 20 minutes then remove and let cool. Rough chop your garlic and knead it back into your dough. Divide dough into 12 - 24 portion and roll each into a golf ball sized ball by using your counter and your hands to make a cage for the dough. Place on a buttered baking dish and insert the filled dish for the 2nd proof by inserting the entire dish into a turkey sized baking bag and close it with a zip tie. Let this rest for 1 full hour. Heat your oven to 425*. After your dough has proofed a 2nd time, drizzle with olive oil, oregano, place the balls into a well greased dish or form of your choice. Bake for 20-25 minutes. If your rolls are browning too quickly, tent the dish with aluminum foil at the 15 - 20 minute mark.

What's Cookin'? is sponsored here on WBKR by Kentucky Legend- the nation's best-selling ham. If you'd like to check out some hearty and delicious Kentucky Legend-inspired recipes, CLICK HERE!

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America