I absolutely love salsa. However, I'll be completely honest with you. I am a lightweight. Anytime I go to a restaurant that serves it, I have to specify that I want mild. Anything hotter than "mild" will totally do me in. LOL! Told you. I am a total lightweight and I own it.

Well, in today's What's Cookin'? segment, our friend Patty Millay is serving up a Kentucky-inspired salsa that will make you want to slap a tortilla. Slap it right in your mouth. Here's how to make Kentucky Garden Salsa!

From Patty:

We are at the height of our summer garden and the harvest is bountiful every day. We had a couple of days sneak up on us last week and my only solution was Kentucky Garden Salsa!



KENTUCKY GARDEN SALSA



6-8 pounds red tomatoes

4 bell peppers

4 cucumbers

1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 packet Mrs. Wages salsa seasoning

1 can Rotel Tomatoes

Directions:

This one is super easy and NO COOKING (regardless of the instructions on the seasoning packet). Quarter whole tomatoes (skin on) and pop them in the food processor. Pulse just 2 or 3 times to get a rough chop (you don't want juice). Patty uses a combination of regular tomatoes and cherry tomatoes. The cherry tomatoes can go in the food processor whole and pulse until chopped.

Seed and quarter the bell pepper, pulse in the food processor until rough chopped. Slice your cucumber about 1/4 inch slices, add them to food processor and rough chop.

Add all your vegetables to a large plastic bin. Add the vinegar and seasoning along with one can of Rotel (including the liquid). Mix well and let sit in the refrigerator over night. You can freeze this if needed. Use within one week of thawing.

According to Patty, this is the easiest way she knows to make salsa without gathering a dozen different seasonings. Mrs. Wages is a packaged seasoning that is readily available at grocery and farm stores. Patty doubled this recipe and used one packet of mild and one medium salsa. It yielded a little over 8 pints of salsa - enough to serve and enough to share!

