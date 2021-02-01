What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Strawberry Tiramisu [RECIPE]

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and, to celebrate, WBKR What's Cookin'? guest Patty Millay is serving up a dish you are going to fall in love with. Oh, who am I kidding? I'm already in love with it and I haven't even tried it yet. I am a huge fan of tiramisu. It's one of my absolute favorites desserts. Well, Patty is serving up a tiramisu with a delicious twist. It's strawberry!! And here's how to make it.

From Patty:

It's February and love is in the air! February is our wedding anniversary, Valentines Day, the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500! We celebrate all things with gusto! This tiramisu is so easy to make and there's no baking involved at all! This would be a fun thing to do with your kids!

STRAWBERRY TIRAMISU



24-30 Lady Fingers

8 oz mascarpone cheese

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup powdered sugar

½ cup of orange juice

3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

8 oz Cool Whip

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl beat heavy cream until soft peaks form

Add in the mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat on medium speed until stiff, set aside

Line the Lady Fingers in a single layer, in the bottom of 9×13 or similarly sized baking dish

Brush half of the Lady Fingers with half of the orange juice

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the Lady Fingers and layer with half of the sliced strawberries

Repeat the steps again

Cover with cool whip and garnish with sliced strawberries

Place in the fridge for a few hours or overnight

