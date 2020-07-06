What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Grilled Veggie Pasta Salad [RECIPE]

Today on our What's Cookin'? segment here on WBKR, Patty Millay is serving up a refreshing summer side dish that you could easily convert into a main course at any picnic or backyard gathering. Here's how to grill up some Grilled Veggie Pasta Salad.

From Patty:

Well, we are well into garden season and we are having an abundant harvest! This is a super easy Sunday Supper of whatever your garden (or grocery) has to offer plus a base of pasta. I've tried a lot of new things this year but this one will definitely be a repeat dish and often!

GRILLED VEGGIE PASTA SALAD



2 Zucchini Squash

2 Yellow Squash

6 Fresh Carrots

1 each, Red, Yellow, Orange and Green Bell Peppers

1 bunch Asparagus

1 pint Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 head Red Cabbage

1 box bow tie pasta

Butter

Salt and Pepper

Red Pepper Flakes

Garlic Flakes

Onion Flakes

Directions:

This is the easiest thing in the world and one of the tastiest things I've done in a long time! Start with your pasta, boil until al dente' and put in the base of your dish. Clean and slice your squash lengthwise, clean and half your peppers and trim your asparagus to just the tender tips. Scrub your carrots and slice your cabbage into "steaks".

I started with my carrots top trimmed and on the grill for about 25 minutes. Add asparagus and tomatoes in a grill wok for about 15 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to blister. Remove and set veggies aside.

Grill your peppers until they start to blister - about 15-20 minutes. Add your cabbage steaks to your grill wok and after 15 minutes, season with a dollop of butter with a shake of onion and garlic flakes. Cook cabbage 5 more minutes then flip them over in your grill wok.

Finally, grill your zucchini and squash - season with salt and pepper. I learned to make cool grill marks today! Start with your squash at 10 o'clock then rotate them to 2 o'clock. So pretty!

When your veggies are all done, slice them into bit size pieces and top your pasta. Some may want a vinaigrette, but I just did butter, salt and pepper with a tiny pinch of red pepper flakes. You could add toasted almond slivers or even shredded parmesan cheese.

This dish doesn't require any fancy ingredients. Just use what your garden gives you and what suits your family's taste. This is very economical and delicious! Do it your way and enjoy!