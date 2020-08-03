What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Country Corn Salsa [RECIPE]

Our friend Patty Millay is just loaded up with vegetables from the garden. She's been growing corn, squash and tomatoes and today is sharing a What's Cookin' recipe that is most definitely garden fresh. Here's how to make Patty's Country Corn Salsa!

From Patty:

We are now hobby gardeners and we've been blessed by a bountiful harvest! You don't know how many friends you have until you have corn to give away! I wanted a recipe that would use what I have on hand. Country Corn Salsa was just the ticket.

COUNTRY CORN SALSA



6 ears of fresh corn

1 each color red, orange, yellow and green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup chopped curly parsley

1 cup salsa

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 cans black eyed peas

Directions:

Fire up the grill and get to roasting! Place the corn on hot grill grates (500*), turn often until kernels start to turn golden brown. Remove corn and let cool. Blister your peppers on a cooler side of your grill then chop into small pieces.

Rinse the black eyed peas and drain. Quarter the cherry tomatoes. Cut the corn from the cob and mix all ingredients in a large airtight container.

I used my homemade salsa but you can use any salsa that you prefer. Some might add onions or jalapeños but I wasn't in the mood for a fiery salsa so I went mild and it is delicious.

If you want to make this even more special, grill some tortillas to serve with your salsa.