What’s Cookin’? Patty’s Apple Pie Croissants [RECIPE]

As you know, Reid's Orchard has canceled their annual Apple Festival this year due to COVID-19. But, for today's What's Cookin'? segment, Patty Millay is celebrating the apple anyway. She's baking up a delicious Fall recipe for Apple Pie Croissants. Here's how to make 'em!

From Patty:

The best fall apples are plentiful and delicious! I wanted to make you something super simple, seasonal and NOT Pumpkin! LOL

I had a fantastic little cook's helper today, my 5 year old granddaughter Josie! Our first batch went awry so we named them the "uglies" and tried again! Attempt number 2 was a vast improvement. Experienced cooks and new cooks, we all make a bad batch occasionally but the uglies were tasty and we ate them for dessert tonight! :)

APPLE PIE CROISSANTS



1/3 cup brown sugar

2 t cinnamon sugar (plus a little extra to sprinkle the tops)

a pinch of nutmeg

2 Honeycrisp Apples

1 package of Grand's Crescent Rolls

Directions:

Peel and thinly slice apples. Roll them in a few layers of paper towels and roll them to get the excessive moisture out. This needs to be a dry recipe. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar, cinnamon sugar and nutmeg.

Open your crescent rolls and prepare a baking dish with non stick baking spray. Roll out each crescent and line them with apples. It's important that the apples are horizontal on the roll - it's hard to roll them nicely if you don't pay attention to this detail.

Sprinkle just a pinch or two of the brown sugar mixture then roll up the crescent. Just a small pinch - don't be liberal. Too much sugar that that mixture will bleed out of your roll and you end up with batch #1 aka a soggy mess!

Place rolls on the prepared baking sheet and put into a 350* oven for 7 minutes. Remove and sprinkle additional cinnamon sugar on top of the rolls. Return to oven for 6 or 7 more minutes.

You can change the cinnamon sugar on top for powdered sugar, a light glaze, melted milk chocolate or even melted Nutella or caramel. Top the fancy way you choose or do one of each for a varied presentation. This makes a wonderful breakfast or even a fun fall dessert. Don't be afraid of pairing this with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream either!

Plate your rolls and grab a big glass of milk!

Patty says, "These are so much fun to make with your little cook's helper and they can gobble up any of that left over sugar mixture with the slices of an extra apple. Mine did and she was a very happy to help me!

I hope that making this brightens your day as much as it did mine!"