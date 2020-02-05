Wesselman Woods Maple Sugarbush Festival March 7th

The 42nd annual Maple Sugarbush Festival at Wesselman Woods is taking place March 7th!

Come and stay for a pile at the 42nd annual Maple Sugarbush Festival! Find out what's cooking in the Sugar Shack and indulge in an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage, orange juice, and coffee. There will also be guided hikes into Wesselman Wood's very own sugarbush, fun and educational activities for kids, and animal encounters. All proceeds will benefit the ongoing work of Wesselman Woods. WHEN: March 7th and 8th, 7 AM- 1 PM WHERE: Wesselman Woods, 551 N. Boeke Rd. Evansville, IN 47711 ADMISSION: Adults $8, Kids (3-12) $5 We're working hard to make this our most sustainable Maple Sugarbush yet! While biodegradable/compostable plates, cutlery and cups will be provided, we're offering a green incentive this year. Bring your own reusable cup, plate or fork and GET A FREE DAY PASS to Wesselman Woods and the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature PlayScape!