Popular Newburgh Breakfast & Lunch Hot Spot Closes

After 7 plus years in the community, Rose Hill Cafe in Newburgh is closing their doors. They're known as a hot spot for serving up delicious breakfast and lunch.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page at the beginning of December that December 31st would be the final day of operation for the local favorite hot spot.

Today (12/31) Rose Hill Cafe will close up shop.

Rose Hill cafe will be closing it’s doors on Tuesday December 31 this is a bitter sweet moment for me and our staff we have met so many good people along the way and I cherish these moments. Come in in December before we close and maybe share an experience with us . We will miss each and every one of our friends thank you for a great 7 plus years