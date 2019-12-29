Azzip Pizza To Open New Location In Evansville’s North Park

Azzip Pizza is expanding in its hometown of Evansville with its 9th location. This new location is located on North First Avenue in the North Park Shopping Center, next to Starbucks. As promised, this new location will be open before the end of the year. We'll be able to check it out Monday, December 30, 2019!

The fast-casual pizza restaurant is known for its flaky, golden crust and creative specialty pizzas. Azzip allows customers to create something delicious from an array of flavorful sauces and freshly prepared toppings before baking right in front of them in under three minutes. Customers with dietary needs and preferences also have options from low-carb cauliflower and gluten-free crusts to dairy free cheese and plant-based sausage. Warm chocolate chunk cookies complete the experience.

The concept for Azzip was created by Brad Niemeier in 2012 after winning a business plan competition when he was a student at Purdue University. After school, he returned to his hometown of Evansville and teamed up with long-time friend and professional chef Blake Kollker to open the first restaurant in 2014. Since then, they have been awarded the “Best New Restaurant” by Evansville Living Magazine and voted the “Best Place for Pizza” Gold award by Evansville Courier and Press readers. Brad has also been recognized as “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Southwest Indiana Chamber for his innovative approach to making pizza and the fast growth of his business.

Since opening the first location, Brad recruited his family to help grow Azzip (which is pizza spelled backwards). Dad (Dan) retired to manage new store construction and store maintenance, Mom (Laura) keeps the books, older brother (Andy) partners as Co-CEO, and younger brother (Craig) is the head of operations. Adopted family member Blake, who creates the popular pizza of the month at Azzip, has developed fan favorites such as a slow-smoked pork pizza topped with crushed Grippos and a Ski soda reduction (Westsider), a Crab Rangoon inspired pizza (March Crabness), and a white BBQ and smoked chicken pizza (White Lightning).

"Azzip was born in Evansville. You all supported us and have given us the opportunity to continue to grow. We are so excited to be opening a North Park location and can’t wait to continue to partner with the Evansville community as much as we possibly can."

Azzip hired 25 full and part-time managers and team members to serve up these delicious pizzas. Azzip recognizes and rewards its valuable team, and team members start at $11 per hour and shift managers start at $13 per hour. With flexible schedules for students and growth opportunities with an expanding local restaurant business, Azzip offers a great work environment to earn money for college or build a career.

The newest Evansville area Azzip is located in North Park Shopping Center, and opens Monday, December 30, 2019. Azzip’s 10th location is currently under development to open in early 2020 in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood.

For information about careers at Azzip or for other questions, call 812-909-4144, visit azzippizza.com or find them on Facebook.