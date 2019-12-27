Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana in Need of Mentors

January is National Mentoring Month, here's ways you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana in January.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is a one-to-one mentoring program set up to help youth meet their full potential.

Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Established in 1969, we currently serve children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, and Gibson Counties in Southwest Indiana, and Henderson County in Kentucky.

Big Brothers Big Sisters are currently in need of mentors. They have a waiting list of 150 kids currently. 100 of those 150 on the waiting list are males, so while all mentors are needed, they could really use male mentors to volunteer. When you volunteer you'll be set up with a child between 8-12 years old. You'll have the opportunity to help the child by empowering them to achieve. Big Brothers Big Sisters will match Bigs and Littles based on location, personalities, and preferences, while providing support.

If you are interested in becoming a Big, you can apply at MentoringKids.org. Other ways to help include donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters, or becoming a Partner for potential. When you become a Partner for Potential you'll make a monthly donation which will help Big Brothers Big Sisters match more children, while maintaining their current programs.

You can also join in on fun events like the upcoming Resolutions Run on January 4th, 10% of all registrations go to Big Brothers Big Sisters. They also have Bowl for Kids Sake coming up in April.