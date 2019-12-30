Are These The 20 Best Movies of 2019?

Marvel

With 2020 only days away, let's take a look back at some of the best movies of 2019.

While I am a huge movie buff, that doesn't mean that I have seen every movie that was released in 2019. I have seen a lot though. So the 20 best movies of 2019 are based on the films that I have seen. It's purely my opinion, and it will most likely differ from yours.

Here are the top 20 best movies of 2019...according to me.

20. Stuber

19. The Long Shot

18. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

17. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

16. Glass

15. Angel Has Fallen

14. Fighting with My Family

13. Ma

12. Aladdin

11. Spider-Man: Far From Home

10. Jumanji: The Next Level

9. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

8. Shazam!

7. Good Boys

6. It: Chapter 2

5. The Lion King

4. Knives Out

3. Us

2. Joker

1. Avengers: End Game

 

