Are These The 20 Best Movies of 2019?

With 2020 only days away, let's take a look back at some of the best movies of 2019.

While I am a huge movie buff, that doesn't mean that I have seen every movie that was released in 2019. I have seen a lot though. So the 20 best movies of 2019 are based on the films that I have seen. It's purely my opinion, and it will most likely differ from yours.

Here are the top 20 best movies of 2019...according to me.