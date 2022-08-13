At one point in time, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Jordin Sparks were just like you; everyday people, working everyday jobs, who were blessed with beautiful voices and the ability to carry a tune. Then, American Idol came around and made them household names. With the 21st season of the show getting ready to launch early next year, producers of the show have started looking for contestants who have the potential of becoming the next household name. Could you be the first Indiana-born winner of American Idol? The long-running reality singing competition is gearing up for its sixth season on ABC and is currently holding auditions around the country to find individuals like you who are ready, willing, and able to put it all out there for the world to see for the chance to be a star.

'American Idol' Hosting Virtual Auditions in Indiana

If there is one positive that came from the lockdown portion of the COVID pandemic, it's that video conferencing technology has made it easier for us to communicate with each other regardless of how far apart we are. Producers of the show are using this technology, Zoom, specifically, to conduct auditions instead of traveling to different cities around the country and packing a ton of people into large venues or convention centers for one or multiple days.

On Wednesday, August 17th, they'll be holding those virtual auditions for Indiana residents who believe they have what it takes to wear the crown as the next American Idol.

This will be the third straight year producers have opted for the virtual audition route, or as they call it, "Idol Across America."

Everyone who registers will get an opportunity to perform in front of the show's producers from the comfort of their own homes and receive real-time feedback on their performance. Producers will use these auditions to determine who will get the opportunity to perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie during tapings for the show at a later date.

To register for your chance to show them what you can do and that you deserve a chance at being the next Idol, visit the Auditions page of the American Idol website for the complete list of rules and to sign up.

Good luck, and don't forget about us little people when you become a global sensation.

