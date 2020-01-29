Goldberg From ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Arrested For Burglary Under The Influence

Former child star, Shaun Weiss (41) was arrested on January 26th for burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine.

You may remember Shaun from his role as Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" films, and as Josh in the movie "Heavyweights." Growing up, I watched all of those movies countless times, and Shaun always stood out to me. So much so that I even have a Goldberg Mighty Ducks jersey. He was a very funny child actor that made an impact on several 90's kids.

Now, several years later, Shaun Weiss has 90's kids talking about him again. This time, not for his roles in movies, but something much more serious.

Weiss was arrested in Marysville, California on January 26th, after breaking into a car at a local residence's garage. Upon being taken into custody, Weiss also displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine. You can see the full police report below.

My heart hurts to see how someone I looked up to as a child as struggled like Shaun has. I truly hope that he gets the help that he needs to get his life back on track. The sad thing is, he doesn't even look like the same person anymore.

Marysville Police Department

Shaun is only 41, but he looks much older in his mugshots above. He's still so young. I hope this is his wake-up call to give up the drugs and lifestyle he's been living. He had so many talents to offer the world and has a lot of 90's kids like myself that have always admired him for the movies and memories we have as children.