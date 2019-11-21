There’s Now a “Maury” Party Game Called “You Are Not the Father”

As Amazon affiliates we earn a percentage of each item sold.

NBC Universal has turned the talk show, "Maury" into a board game called "You Are Not the Father". Yes, this is real life.

Ask anyone to name one thing that is synonymous with the show "Maury," and I bet they will say the "you are not the father." I don't know who thought "let's take these paternity tests and turn them into a fun game that you can play at home," but whoever did, thank you (I guess).

So does this mean that you have to actually knock someone up to play this game? I sure hope not!

The game is described as:

The Maury Game: You Are Not the Father challenges players to prove their nonpaternity through a series of shocking accusations and laugh-out-loud arguments. A paternity test has been performed, and the results lie in each player's Test Results envelope. Play your cards right to increase your odds of innocence and revel in hysterical banter along the way! An "argument" starts when an action card is played -each one reflects a phrase straight from the show. Counter your opponent's argument with an even more outrageous claim to steal the round, gain Audience Popularity and lessen your odds of paternity by adding Not the Father cards to your Test Results envelope. This tension-filled board game ends when a card is pulled from each player's envelope. Only one will be the father -don't let it be you!

Mattel Games via Amazon

"You Are Not the Father" is now available for preorder on Amazon and will be shipped out on November 27th. This will add a little entertainment to your next game night or a nice Dirty Santa Christmas gift.

You can get "You Are Not the Father" on Amazon for $19.99 and meant for players 18 and up. Check it out in the link below!