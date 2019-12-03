Everyone can't get enough of Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" on Disney +. It's become so popular that Starbucks has a Baby Yoda Frappuccino on their "secret menu".

If you've not seen the Disney + series, perhaps you have seen all of the Baby Yoda memes on Facebook since the show debuted. He's still a hit! Let's be honest, Baby Yoda might be the cutest thing we have seen in the Star Wars franchise. I should mention (before anyone attempts to correct me) that this isn't actually Yoda. "The Mandalorian" takes place after "Return of the Jedi", it is just the same species as Yoda. If you have been keeping up with the show, you know that we recently learned the name of "The Child", and it is Grogu.

Anyway, if you are a fan of Baby Yoda and Starbucks, do we have a treat for you. A website called TotallytheBomb.com, just shared instructions for ordering a Baby Yoda Frappuccino off of the secret menu at Starbucks. Apparently, the force is strong with this one.

Now, you can tell your barista that you want a Baby Yoda Frappuccino, but there's a good possibility that they won't have a clue on what you're talking about. As with all secret menu drinks, be sure to be patient and explain these steps to your barista:

Start by asking for a matcha green tea Frappuccino Ask to add caramel drizzle to the cup (this will be Baby Yoda’s cloak) Top off with whipped cream, caramel and caramel ribbon crunch crunchies

Give it a try next time you plan on watching "The Mandalorian".