Nearly 30 years after Hollywood came to Evansville to film portions of A League of Their Own, the movie is coming back to town for a limited run at a couple of local movie theaters.

Filmed in late 1991, the arrival of the cast and crew was the talk of the town, as big name celebrities Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna came to the city, the latter of which apparently didn't enjoy her time here. and many residents found themselves in the movie as extras. To this day, the decor of Bosse Field still reflects that moment in time when it became a Hollywood set, with large logos of the all-female baseball team depicted in the film, the Racine Belles, still painted in stands.

I searched for a reason why the film is making a limited return to theaters, but couldn't find one. This year marks the 28th anniversary of the film's release, which is not usually known as a significant milestone, but maybe the reason doesn't matter. The point is, it is coming back, giving us all a chance to relive the memories of that roughly three month span where Hollywood realized we exist.

AMC Theater on Evansville's west side will offer opportunities to see the movie on the big screen again over the course of three days. The first two of which are scheduled for 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26th, the third will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27th, and the final one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29th. Advance tickets are available now through the AMC website. Just select your date from the top menu bar, then select the show time to purchase.

Malco Theater in Owensboro will also be showing the film once on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for that showing are available through Malco's website.

[Source: AMC Theaters / Malco Theaters]