This Little Boy’s Cute ‘Tommy Boy’ Costume Has Won Halloween [VIDEO]

Halloween is a few days away, but one little boy has already won best costume...at least in my book.

If I were to ask you to give me a quote from the movie "Tommy Boy," I would be willing to bet that you would say this:

It's probably one of the most quoted movie lines in history. Heck, I quote pretty much that whole movie in my everyday life. And if you haven't seen "Tommy Boy," do yourself a favor and do it ASAP. It's one of my all time favorite movies. That's why when I saw what one little boy did for Halloween last year, I knew that it would be hard to top.

He nailed it! The kid had the look to a T...even the haircut. I had to watch that video a few times because I couldn't stop smiling. This kid must have parents who love "Tommy Boy" as much as I do because I know that a kid of his age wouldn't be able to pull that costume off otherwise. If I ever have a son, I would want him to be as cool as that kid! Chris Farley would be proud.