Are These The Top 10 Best Baseball Movies?

Today would have been Opening Day of baseball. Just because we can't watch any games, doesn't mean we can watch movies about the game!

It doesn't matter if you are a Cubs fan or Cardinals fan. We all know a good baseball movie when we see it. So, I have compiled my top ten favorite baseball movies of all time to get you into the baseball spirit (as if you weren't already). Now remember, this is just my opinion here. It's not a fact that these are the best movies, but it's hard to argue that they aren't pretty darn good!

Without any further ado, here are my favorite baseball movies of all time. Let's see how they fair against yours: