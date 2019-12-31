You Can Get A Peanut Butter Maker So You Can Have It On Tap Anytime You Want

Forget going to the store to get a jar of Jif, you can make fresh peanut butter in a jiffy from the comfort of your own home.

Amazon is selling a product called the Littlefall 110V Electric Grinder. This will grind a variety of nuts including cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds and more with the push of a button.

Littlefall via Amazon

According to the product description:

Now you can make delicious and natural peanut butter at home, adding other nuts simultaneously, which is healthier and safer than to buy in stores. You can enjoy the fresh nuts and can also add sweeteners and spices like honey, chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Put the food in the refrigerator can save for 2 months. The power of the grinder is 150W. It is very easy to use, putting the peanuts in and press the switch button.

Personally, I am not a peanut butter fan, as I am allergic. However, I know a good product when I see one. This would make for an awesome gift to those peanut butter fanatics in your life. Not to mention that compared to other peanut butter makers, it is very affordable.

