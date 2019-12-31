Tri-State Hospitals Enforcing Temporary Visitor Restrictions

In response to the increase in influenza (flu) cases in the Tri-state area, hospitals, surgery centers and rehabilitation centers in the region have placed temporary visitor restrictions.

According to Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, these restrictions include:

No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals.

Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting or diarrhea.

No visitors age 15 or under

No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.

Please refer to your respective facility’s visitation guidelines for any further restrictions/rules.

Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.

These restrictions have been put in effect based on recommendations from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Facilities in the Tri-State that are enforcing these temporary visitor restrictions include:

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System

Evansville Surgery Center

Gibson General Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital & Health Center, Jasper, IN

Methodist Health, Henderson, KY

Methodist Health, Morganfield, KY

Select Specialty Hospital

St. Vincent Evansville

St. Vincent Warrick

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2SFlKEw