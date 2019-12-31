Tri-State Hospitals Enforcing Temporary Visitor Restrictions
In response to the increase in influenza (flu) cases in the Tri-state area, hospitals, surgery centers and rehabilitation centers in the region have placed temporary visitor restrictions.
According to Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, these restrictions include:
- No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals.
- Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting or diarrhea.
- No visitors age 15 or under
- No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.
- Please refer to your respective facility’s visitation guidelines for any further restrictions/rules.
Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.
Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.
These restrictions have been put in effect based on recommendations from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Facilities in the Tri-State that are enforcing these temporary visitor restrictions include:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System
- Evansville Surgery Center
- Gibson General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Memorial Hospital & Health Center, Jasper, IN
- Methodist Health, Henderson, KY
- Methodist Health, Morganfield, KY
- Select Specialty Hospital
- St. Vincent Evansville
- St. Vincent Warrick
- St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2SFlKEw