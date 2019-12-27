BREAKING – UE Places Coach Walter McCarty on Administrative Leave

The University of Evansville announced Friday afternoon that they've placed head men's basketball coach, Walter McCarty on administrative leave effective immediately.

14 News was the first to report the story saying the University had "received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy."

Eyewitness News Sports Director, Randall Parmely shared the full statement from the school on his Twitter account. In the statement, the University says they have "received reports of unwelcome contact" by the coach since he took over the program in March of 2018, and have discussed those reports with him. However, it seems a reported incident they received in the last two weeks that they call "troubling" is what ultimately led to the decision to place him on leave. You can read the full statement here on Mr. Parmely's twitter account.

The University went on to say they've "retained a national law firm" to handle the investigation of the report, and that Bennie Seltzer has been named as the interim head coach in McCarty's absence. The Purple Aces are 9-4 on the season, with the biggest win of the year (and maybe the program's history) happening on November 12th when they beat McCarty's alma mater, the University of Kentucky who were the top ranked team in the country at the time. The Aces next game is on the road at Missouri State on New Year's Eve.

[Sources: 14 News / Randall Parmely on Twitter]