This Nearby Indiana Indoor Playground is Like a Jumbo-Sized Discovery Zone

Kid's Planet, in Brownsburg, Indiana is an indoor playground that will remind 90's kids of a bigger version of Discovery Zone.

Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right?

Well, there is a place called Kid's Planet that is located about 2 1/2 hours away from Evansville. It is a four-story indoor playground full of a multi-level jungle gym, ball pits, slides, and arcade. Sound familiar, fellow 90's kids? I saw an article about it on Only In Your State and knew that I had to share it with you.

This place is ginormous!

Kid's Planet features a four-story jungle gym full of tunnels, levels, overlooks, slides, a ball pit with ball cannons, and more. Other features include a trampoline, jumbo-sized Legos, and a kinetic sandpit. Children 14 and under are allowed to have a blast with these activities. There is also an area designed for toddlers to roam and play in.

In addition to the four-story playground, there is also an arcade full of games for kids and adults to enjoy. What would a place like this be without concessions, right? I have never even been to this place, and I am sold on it. Check out some of these photos:

Kid's Planet is just a short drive from the Evansville area. They are open seven days a week, so plan a trip to check it out for yourself. You can find more information about Kid's Planet on their website or their Facebook.