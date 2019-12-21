Paoli Peaks Now Open for Skiing and Tubing for 2019-2020 Season

Paoli Peaks is open for the winter break. They opened up the slopes on December 20th and will continue their winter break operations until January 1 st. If you'd like to see a full list of dates, times and rates, you can visit Paoli Peaks website. Also don't forget to check the snow report before you go. While you're there you can ski or tube - be sure to check out their Arctic Blast Tubing Park.

