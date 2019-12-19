How To Capture Photo Evidence of Santa’s Visit to Your Home

There's a website that can provide photo evidence to your kids that Santa was at your home, and you might want to try it just for the look on your child's face.

There's a famous line from the movie The Santa Clause. "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." This couldn't be more true when it comes to the jolly old man from the North Pole.

With the help of the website CaptureTheMagic.com, you can catch Santa in the act while delivering toys to your house. Doing so is super easy.

Simply upload a photo of your Christmas tree or another area from your home that Santa might visit to the website or free app (iOS or Android).

Then, select one of the Santa poses and insert him into the photograph.

You can use the photo editing tools to touch up your picture.

You can also pay to remove the watermark from the picture (prices start at $1.99).

It's as easy as that. Your kids will love it. I mean didn't you always want to catch Santa dropping off toys to your house when you were a kid?

Oh, and not only can you catch Santa Claus in the act, but CaptureTheMagic.com also allows you to capture a picture of other "visitors" like the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny, leprechauns, and more. Give it a try!