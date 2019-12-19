Five days and counting until Santa Claus hits the sky in his sleigh full of toys. Every year NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, tracks Santa and his reindeer all over the globe!

But, before that magical night arrives, NORAD gives a little peak into what's happening at the North Pole. There's also a Q & A section for those really important questions like, "Will Santa come, even if we don't have a chimney"? You can read Christmas stories in the library, and watch Santa movies in the theatre.