Granger Smith Playing at 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair

The Vanderburgh County Fair is celebrating 100 years and bringing not one but TWO amazing artists this year.

Granger Smith and Gabby Barrett will be performing at the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair on Wednesday, July 22! Most know Granger Smith from songs like Backroad Song, If The Boot Fits, and my personal favorite, It Happens Like That. Gabby Barrett was a finalist on American Idol and has a promising country music career ahead with her most recent single, I Hope.

Plus, there's a very good possibility that Earl Dibbles Jr. makes an appearance at the show. YEEYEE!