These Common Christmas Plants Are Poisonous To Your Pets

Is your house adorned with lovely holiday plants? If so, you might have some that are poisonous to your pets.

There are three plants synonymous with Christmastime that are harmful to your pets. These are:

Holly

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mistletoe

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poinsettia

Getty Images/iStockphoto

As far as Holly and Mistletoe go, the toxic parts to animals are the berries. When it comes to the Poinsettia, the entire plant is poisonous to your pets. Keep this in mind this holiday season and keep these plants away from your pets.

Other plants that are poisonous to pets can be found here.